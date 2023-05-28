Citigroup Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

