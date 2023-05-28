Citigroup Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

