Citigroup Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.