Citigroup Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Activity

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

