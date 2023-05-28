Citigroup Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.
Ocugen Price Performance
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
