Citigroup Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.