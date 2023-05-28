Citigroup Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORT. SVB Securities began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.