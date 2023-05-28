Citigroup Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

