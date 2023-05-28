Citigroup Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after acquiring an additional 352,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.9 %

LSXMA opened at $28.45 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

