Citigroup Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

