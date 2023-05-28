Citigroup Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REZI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

