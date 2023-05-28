Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $70.07.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,958 shares of company stock worth $5,509,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.