Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,199 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

