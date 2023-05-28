Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,490,776 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 14,907.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities cut their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

