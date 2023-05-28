Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,701 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dorman Products by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 578,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Further Reading

