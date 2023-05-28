Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brady by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

