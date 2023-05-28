Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

