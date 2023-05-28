Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LX. Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $442.25 million for the quarter.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

