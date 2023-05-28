Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,189 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.