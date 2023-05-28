Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,583 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Globus Medical by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,476,000 after purchasing an additional 181,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

