Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,003 Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $10,270,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

