Citigroup Inc. Sells 30,262 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth $94,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.52 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

