Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,481 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PVH by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PVH by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after buying an additional 558,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

