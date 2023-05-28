Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,633 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS opened at $152.10 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

