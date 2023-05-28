Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,857 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,857 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

