Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,501 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in nCino by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

