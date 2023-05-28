Citigroup Inc. Sells 472 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,831.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

