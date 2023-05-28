Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,871 Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,871 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NPAB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

