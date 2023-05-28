Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,128 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,907 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $241.97 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.80 and a 200-day moving average of $230.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

