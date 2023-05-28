Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ARKF opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

