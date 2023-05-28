Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 443,475 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after buying an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rogers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.96. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $271.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.68.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

