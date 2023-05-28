Citigroup Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $189.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

