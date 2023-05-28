Citigroup Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $189.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

