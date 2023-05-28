CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $333.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.