Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

