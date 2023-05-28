Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

