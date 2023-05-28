Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

