Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,984 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 216.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 897,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 613,402 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 516,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,922,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,212,000 after purchasing an additional 480,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.