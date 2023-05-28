Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,372 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

