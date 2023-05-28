Comparing Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Jiangxi Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -28.20 Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A $1.84 0.87

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiangxi Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40% Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Jiangxi Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Platinum Group Metals and Jiangxi Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiangxi Copper 0 0 1 1 3.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Jiangxi Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiangxi Copper beats Platinum Group Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

