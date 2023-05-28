Comparing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 15.36% 10.26% 0.75% Webster Financial 28.33% 13.39% 1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.29 $9.11 million $2.03 7.88 Webster Financial $2.73 billion 2.37 $644.28 million $4.93 7.48

Analyst Ratings

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $54.42, suggesting a potential upside of 47.51%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old Point Financial pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.