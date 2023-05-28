Comparing Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) & LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and LightInTheBox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $503.57 million 0.30 -$56.58 million ($0.49) -2.71

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LightInTheBox.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Onion Global has a beta of -3.53, meaning that its share price is 453% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Onion Global and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox -11.23% -28.91% -6.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Onion Global and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Onion Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.