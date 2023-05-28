Contrasting Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -41.73% -36.85% -5.45% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.40 -$13.75 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.38 billion 4.03 -$349.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hongkong Land beats Broad Street Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.