Contrasting Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sotherly Hotels and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $166.08 million 0.19 $32.54 million $1.52 1.07 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 2.08 $520,000.00 $0.06 27.00

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 20.21% 71.04% 8.46% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 7.53% 13.44% 3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

