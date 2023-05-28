Contrasting TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TowneBank pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TowneBank and Lakeland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lakeland Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

TowneBank currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and Lakeland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $743.51 million 2.34 $188.99 million $2.49 9.61 Lakeland Bancorp $395.64 million 2.21 $107.37 million $1.69 7.94

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 22.91% 10.04% 1.17% Lakeland Bancorp 25.66% 10.34% 1.07%

Summary

TowneBank beats Lakeland Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

