Contrasting Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and RXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33 RXO 0 12 5 0 2.29

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. RXO has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verra Mobility and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 11.40% 69.16% 9.01% RXO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and RXO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $741.60 million 3.59 $92.47 million $0.46 38.52 RXO $4.49 billion 0.53 $92.00 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RXO.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats RXO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies. The Parking Solutions segment includes a suite of parking software and hardware solutions. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

