Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.