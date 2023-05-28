Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMT. StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $25,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $101,839.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares in the company, valued at $876,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,847 shares of company stock worth $863,166 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

