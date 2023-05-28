Critical Review: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) vs. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigCapital5 and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Cutera $249.38 million 1.32 -$82.34 million ($4.81) -3.46

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera.

12.6% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigCapital5 and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 1 3 1 0 2.00

Cutera has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.81%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44% Cutera -36.98% -489.05% -19.69%

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Cutera on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

(Get Rating)

GigCapital5, Inc., a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.