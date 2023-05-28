Critical Review: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 32.14% 33.05% 14.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 3 6 6 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

Olaplex has a consensus price target of $7.66, suggesting a potential upside of 132.85%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Kenvue.

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $704.27 million 3.06 $244.07 million $0.30 10.97

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats Kenvue on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc. is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

